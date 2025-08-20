Funeral for Irish woman who passed away in US takes place in Co. Carlow

THE FUNERAL of an Irish woman who passed away in the US earlier this month has taken place in her native Co. Carlow.

Martha Nolan was found deceased on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in New York on August 5.

Investigations into the 33-year-old's death are ongoing.

The funeral of Ms Nolan, who had been living in the US for around 10 years, was held at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow this morning.

Gifts brought to the altar to represent her life included an item of clothing from the fashion brand she founded, East x East, and a tin whistle to reflect her love of music.

Other items included her passport, 'a symbol of her love of travel and adventure' and Irish and American flags to symbolise 'her friendships on the two opposite sides of the world she lived in'.

'Beautiful sister'

Addressing those gathered, Ms Nolan's sister Jacqui described their bond as 'unbreakable'.

"Martha, my beautiful sister, you taught me everything I needed to know in life," she said.

"I didn't always see you but I always knew you were there.

"Growing up with you was like having a built-in best friend — from sharing secrets to late-night talks, we've been through it all together.

"Through thick and thin, a sister's love is consistent. We know each other's quirks, dreams and fears.

"The bond between us sisters is unique and unbreakable."

'Shining light'

Meanwhile, Ms Nolan's partner Nicholas DiRubio said she had 'a special way of lighting up every room she walked into'.

"One couldn't help but feel her positive presence in every space she entered," he added.

"Martha had a way of putting people she loved first.

"She loved helping people and many of you in this room have been lucky enough to experience that love, whether it was telling you to cop on and focus on the good in this life or just being a shoulder to lean on.

"The shining light that Martha brought into this world is a reflection of everybody in this room.

"Friends, family, loved ones both past and present, we've all been lucky to have known Martha and we must live every day forward with her in our hearts."

Ms Nolan was laid to rest in St Mary's Cemetery in Carlow.