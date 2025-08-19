Humphreys and Kelly declare for Fine Gael presidential nomination

THE RACE to become Fine Gael’s candidate for the Irish presidency has heated up, with a high-stakes internal contest with former Minister Heather Humphreys and MEP Seán Kelly both confirming their bids.

The decision follows the unexpected withdrawal of Mairead McGuinness from the race due to health concerns, prompting Fine Gael to reconvene and reboot its selection process.

Nominations will remain open until Tuesday, September 2.

If more than one candidate secures sufficient support, the contest will go to the party’s electoral college, culminating in a presidential selection convention in mid-September.

Heather Humphreys confirmed on Northern Sound radio that she would be contesting the nomination.

“I’ve decided to go for it,” she said, citing the altered political landscape following McGuinness’s departure.

She previously served with distinction at the Departments of Social Protection, Rural Development, and Arts, which cemented her as a familiar figure to councillors and grassroots organisers across the country.

Seán Kelly, a high-profile MEP and former GAA president, also announced his intention to seek the nomination.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Kelly said he was “delighted and enthusiastic” about the prospect of running for president, after what he described as “the hardest decision” to initially step back from the race.

“Now that it’s open again, the momentum and encouragement from people across the country convinced me to run,” Kelly said.

He promised an “energetic” presidency and pledged to “bring the Áras to the people.”

While Kelly remains a major electoral force, topping the poll in last year’s European elections, he faces a tougher battle to win the Fine Gael nomination.

His perceived distance from the Oireachtas could be a significant barrier to securing the required backing from 20 members of the parliamentary party.

By contrast, Humphreys is believed to have strong support within the parliamentary ranks and among ministers, who are likely to align with party leader and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Candidates need backing from 20 parliamentary party members, 25 councillors, and five Executive Council members.

The Executive Council recently met virtually, due to the holiday season, formally reopening nominations and wishing McGuinness a full recovery.

Tánaiste Harris reiterated the party’s intent to contest the presidency.

“There will now be an opportunity for people to seek the nomination and engage with our TDs, Senators, Councillors and members from right across Ireland,” he said.

“I wish any and all prospective candidates the very best.”

The party’s electoral college assigns 55% of voting power to the parliamentary party, 30% to members with two years’ standing, and 15% to councillors, making internal party support a big factor in determining the nominee.

Across the aisle, Fianna Fáil is facing mounting pressure to make a move.

MEP Billy Kelleher has called for an urgent meeting of the party's parliamentary group to decide whether to run its own candidate or support an external contender.

Party leader Micheál Martin has said a decision will come “towards the end of the month”.

Names floated within Fianna Fáil include former ministers Mary Hanafin and Peter Power, MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, and businessman Declan Ganley.

Ganley, along with Gareth Sheridan of Nutriband, has already been canvassing local authorities for nomination backing.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin remains undecided.

Leader Mary Lou McDonald has not ruled herself out, and speculation continues around potential candidates such as John Finucane and former leader Gerry Adams.

A handful of independent or celebrity names have been reported in the media as potential contenders, including Michael Flatley, WHO official Dr Mike Ryan, and former CMO Dr Tony Holohan.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor has long hinted at a potential run but remains non-committal.

President Michael D. Higgins’ term ends on November 11, with the presidential election constitutionally required to take place within the preceding 60 days.

That leaves just two months for parties to finalise their nominations and hit the campaign trail.