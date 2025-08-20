Man charged over Armagh pub arson attack that left two in hospital
Man charged over Armagh pub arson attack that left two in hospital

CCTV captured a man entering the venue with a petrol bomb (Image: social media)

A MAN has been charged in connection with an arson attack on a pub in Armagh that left two people requiring hospital treatment.

The incident occurred at the Toby Jug pub on Irish Street shortly before 9pm on Monday evening, with CCTV appearing to show a man lighting a petrol bomb before entering the venue.

After he leaves, people can be seen fleeing the pub, at which point the man turns around and pulls what appears to be a knife from his pocket before walking away.

Police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life, possession of a blade or point and three counts of criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court today.

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 60s, were treated in hospital for burn injuries, however, one man has since been discharged.

Speaking after the incident, Dáire Hughes, Sinn Féin MP for Newry and Armagh, said: "This suspected arson attack was disgraceful, and I utterly condemn it.

"Two people have been taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries and I want to send my best wishes to them and hope they make a speedy, full recovery."

'Wider impact'

A statement from the venue said staff were 'shocked and saddened' by the incident and that the pub would remain closed while it assessed the damage.

"Two people were injured and taken to hospital, and our thoughts are first and foremost with them and their families," it read.

"We are also mindful of the wider impact, with residents of Creagh Gardens and Corrigan's Court also affected by these senseless acts.

"No one in our community should ever feel unsafe in their home or local area.

"We want to sincerely thank everyone who has reached out with messages of support and concern.

"Your kindness means a great deal to us during this difficult time."

It added: "The Toby Jug Bar has always been, and will continue to be, a place for friends, neighbours and the wider community to come together.

"We are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of everyone moving forward."

