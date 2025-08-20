Two arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following death of Co. Louth man

TWO men have been arrested by the PSNI in connection with the death of a man in Co. Armagh earlier this year.

James O'Connor, 42, from Co. Louth, sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough on Saturday, May 31.

The father of three passed away in hospital several days later.

Two men, aged 28 and 42, were arrested this morning on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody.

"My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr O'Connor's family and loved ones who continue to grieve," said Superintendent Norman Haslett.

"Mr O'Connor sustained serious head injuries in the Edenappa Road area of Jonesborough.

"This was in the early hours of Saturday, May 31.

"He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries some days later."

Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference 35 of May 31.