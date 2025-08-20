Irish firm to deliver proposed Guinness microbrewery in London's Covent Garden

IRISH firm Bennett Construction has been appointed to deliver a proposed Guinness microbrewery in London's Covent Garden.

Guinness at Old Brewer's Yard was first announced in 2022 with plans to open the following year but was hit with several delays.

However, following the appointment of Bennett to the project by Guinness owners Diageo, it is hoped the project will be completed by the end of this year.

The £73m investment on a historic brewing site, where beer was first brewed back in 1722, will include a Guinness microbrewery and a culture hub.

It is expected to create up to 150 jobs and has also been earmarked as a hub for Diageo's Learning for Life Bartending and Hospitality Programme.

It is hoped the project will build on the success of the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and the opening of Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh in 2021.

According to Bennett Construction, the 50,000 sq ft development includes the remodelling of existing buildings at Neal Street, Mercers Lane and Shelton Street.

It will deliver event spaces in each building and a central covered courtyard.

"The location of the project in the heart of Covent Garden and the nature of the historic buildings that are being remodelled has presented significant logistical and technical challenges that are being overcome daily by our project team in a collaborative manner with the client team," read a statement from the company.

"Our team are excited to be involved in such a flagship project and are on track to deliver the project by the end of 2025."