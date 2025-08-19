Northern Irish politicians lead petition for Prime Minister to recall parliament over Gaza crisis

POLITICIANS in Northern Ireland are leading a petition calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to recall parliament over the worsening situation in Gaza.

A letter, led by the SDLP party, has been sent to Mr Starmer calling for urgent diplomatic intervention, an end to arms sales to Israel, and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

It has been signed by members of Parliament as well as members of the Northern Ireland Assembly, the Scottish Parliament, and Senedd Cymru in Wales.

“Ever growing numbers of people across these islands have shown their horror and anguish at the events unfolding before our eyes in Gaza,” SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP said.

“The situation is deteriorating, with more people dying every day. The people of Gaza don’t have the luxury of waiting any longer for the UK Government to act.

“Today the SDLP is leading parties in giving voice to the despair and anger at the UK Government’s failure to stand up to Netanyahu.

“Our voice may be the only tool we have, but together it is a powerful one - reflecting the depth of feeling of our constituents and highlighting the failure of the Prime Minister and his government to do all in their power to protect the people of Gaza.”

There are 12 signatories to the letter, including Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Scottish Liberal Democrats MP Alistair Carmichael and Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth.

“We are demanding the immediate recall of Parliament and an intervention that sends a clear message to the Israeli Government that this cannot continue,” Ms Hanna said.

“The Prime Minister must make it clear to Netanyahu that the UK will no longer stand by while he carries out genocide against the people of Gaza.

“From banning arms sales to Israel, to ensuring the immediate supply of humanitarian aid and the recognition of Palestine without strings attached, there is much more that the UK Government can do to take a stand against Netanyahu.

“The people of Gaza have no time to lose, and we stand united with other parties today in calling for this long-overdue action.”

The House of Commons is currently set to re-open after its summer recess on Monday, September 1.