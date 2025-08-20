Derry Girls actress to star in adaptation of Irish author's award-winning debut novel

DERRY GIRLS actress Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is set to appear in a forthcoming adaptation of Irish author Rónán Hession's debut novel, Leonard and Hungry Paul.

The feel-good story follows two board-gaming friends in their thirties as they meander through leafy suburban life, charting a story about Judo, first loves and the expansion of the Universe.

The six-part series, which has recently been filming in Dublin, also stars Alex Lawther from Andor and Alien: Earth and Laurie Kynaston from Sandman.

Leonard And Hungry Paul is based Hession's 2019 novel, which was selected as the One Dublin One Book for 2021.

Leonard (Lawther) is a ghost writer of children's encyclopaedias while Hungry Paul (Kynaston) is a part-time postal worker who still lives at home, with both finding solace in their quiet routines.

The unexpected death of Leonard's mother, the approaching wedding of Hungry Paul's sister and a tentative new romance for Leonard in the form of Shelley (O'Donnell), prompts both men to meet a world that is suddenly wider and full of unfamiliar possibilities.

"I am delighted to see Leonard and Hungry Paul being adapted for the screen," said Hession.

"It's a real privilege as a writer to see my work being brought to life in a different creative form."

The series has been produced for BBC Northern Ireland in association with BBC Comedy, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland and RTÉ.

It is set to air on BBC iPlayer, BBC Two and BBC Northern Ireland in the autumn.

"This series promises something special and is full of charm and poignant moments that encapsulate ordinary life," said Eddie Doyle, Senior Head of Content Commissioning at BBC Northern Ireland.

"With a stellar cast bringing this acclaimed novel to the screen, it will make an exciting addition to BBC Northern Ireland's offering this year."

Also joining the cast are Irish actors Helen Behan (The Virtues), Lorcan Cranitch (Bloodlands), Niamh Branigan (Harry Wild), Paul Reid (Rebellion), Charlotte McCurry (Say Nothing) and David O'Reilly (Video Nasty).

The series is directed by Andrew Chaplin, who won a BAFTA for his work on BBC comedy, Alma's Not Normal.