How two Irish creatives Worm'd their way into London's floral scene

IN the heart of London’s East End, nestled among shops and cafes, is a floral studio with a curious name: Worm. Run by two Irish friends, the studio is anything but traditional – and that’s exactly the point.

“We started in 2016,” says Terri Chandler, one of the co-founders, a Cork native who moved to London with dreams of acting. “Katie was a stylist, I was acting, and we were juggling a million jobs—waitressing, teaching—just trying to get by. We wanted something creative we could do together.”

That “something creative” was inspired by Sunday strolls to the local flower market. “We decided to do a flower course—just a very basic one—and we totally loved it,” she says. What started as a passion project quickly grew into something more. “We put loads of effort into doing one-off offerings, and it just kind of took off from there. We’ve been really lucky.”

Today, Worm has evolved into a studio focused on high-concept floral work—mainly fashion events, photo shoots, and artistic installations. “We don’t do contracts with hotels or regular deliveries anymore. It’s all about installation pieces and events,” she explains. “It’s the kind of work that really allows us to be creative.”

But don’t let the name fool you—Worm isn’t about gardens or soil. In fact, its origins lie in a more literary idea. “We were doing a ‘book and bunch’ delivery service—pairing a bunch of flowers with a book from a small publisher,” she recalls. “We thought of names like ‘bookworm’ and ‘earthworm’—that’s how we landed on Worm. We wanted one word, something memorable and not too flower-related. It was more of a creative project than a traditional business at the start.”

Their Irish roots are never far from the surface of their work. The Cork countryside and its wildflowers often sneak into their arrangements—at least when superstitions don’t get in the way. “I adore foxgloves—they remind me of Irish summers, daisies and foxgloves lining the roads in Cork. But we’re reluctant to bring them inside. There’s this Irish belief that the fairies don’t let you. It’s like hawthorns—there’s a shudder when a client asks for them!” she laughs.

This cultural memory, coupled with a deep sense of connection to their homeland, continues to shape both their work. “It’s a real gift to be Irish; I really do think that” she says. “Irish people abroad really look after each other. I had two babies in London, and whenever there was an Irish nurse, I felt so cared for. It’s like we’re all family.”

Though both have now spent significant time in London, Terri has moved back home. “I lived in London for 20 years, and now that I’m back in Ireland, I’m exploring places I never got to, like Connemara and Inishbofin. It’s insanely beautiful. Getting to know Ireland again is amazing.”

Balancing the intensity of a creative business with personal life has been a learning curve. The founders have started prioritising health and family. “We were burning ourselves out for a while,” she admits. “Now, Katie is doing a master’s in fine art at Goldsmiths, and my kids are small—only one is in school. We’ve pared the business to what works for us.”

That flexibility, she says, is the biggest reward of having built their own company. “We’re still working—Katie’s doing flowers every day, I’m at my desk every day—but we’ve created space for life too. We’ve always got a trajectory in mind, the kinds of brands we want to work with, but we’re careful not to grow beyond what we can manage.”

Worm isn’t just a flower studio. It’s a testament to friendship and their roots across the sea. Irish wildflowers growing between the cracks of London’s busy streets.