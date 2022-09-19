Ten minutes with Rebecca Kane

Rebecca Kane has a varied CV – community organiser, martial arts exponent and Irish dance teacher.

She took time out to answer our questions

What are you up to?

I’m currently launching a community interest company called New Direction Services that draws upon my skills as a Martial Arts and Irish Dance teacher to help vulnerable people take a new direction in life.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

The Glasgow Reel

Which sports person has most influenced you?

It's a draw between Muhammad Ali and Michael Flatley (particularly his transformation from boxer to dancer).

How did you get into martial arts?

Having an Irish mother who migrated to UK in the 1960s during very racist times where pub doors had no Blacks, no dogs, no Irish, I was encouraged to toughen up.

Have you a favourite place in Ireland?

I love the countryside in Kildare and St Brigid’s Well.

Which piece of sporting history excites you when you think back on it or see a YouTube clip of it?

When Muhammad Ali regained his world titles after it being taken off him due to declining to fight in the Vietnam War.

What would be your motto?

If you’re still breathing you still have a chance to achieve your dreams.

Have you a favourite quote from a sportsperson?

Jessica Ennis-Hill. The only person who can tell you "you can't win " is you and you don't have to listen.

Have you a favourite sporting film?

Rocky! It's so inspirational. Even the behind the scenes of how it came to production.

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

Clarity.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

There's a great community spirit amongst various cultures and migrant groups.

. . . . and the worst?

Statistically we have come up higher than national average for crime which is a concern.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

The artwork in the book of Kells. I used to love how Irish dance dress patterns were picked from it.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My late mother's wedding ring.

What do you believe in?

I believe that we all have a destiny and that we are guided by something greater than us.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My rescue dog. Piglet.