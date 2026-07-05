Dubliner Pico Lopes says memories 'will last a lifetime' as Cape Verde pipped by Argentina at World Cup

DUBLINER Pico Lopes says the memories of Cape Verde's World Cup adventure 'will last a lifetime' after the island nation were edged out by holders Argentina in the round of 32.

The Shamrock Rovers defender, whose father is Cape Verdean, was one of the stars of the national side on its maiden World Cup appearance.

The third-smallest nation to compete at the tournament drew 0-0 with reigning European champions Spain in their first ever game at the World Cup.

That was followed by a 2-2 draw with Uruguay and a 0-0 stalemate with Saudi Arabia as Cape Verde finished runners-up in the group.

On Friday night, they faced the reigning champions but far from being overawed, ran Argentina all the way.

Deroy Duarte cancelled out an opener from all-time Word Cup leading scorer Lionel Messi, taking the game to extra-time.

Lisandro Martinez restored the holders' lead early in extra-time only for a spectacular strike from Sidney Cabral to level once again.

However, with the game headed for penalties, there was heartbreak for the Blue Sharks as Christian Romero's header took a deflection off Diney Borges and went in to make it 3-2.

'Small country, big heart'

Despite the defeat, the experience has been the stuff of dreams for Lopes.

Ten years ago, the 34-year-old gave up the security of a banking job while playing part-time with Bohemians to try and carve out a career as a professional footballer with Shamrock Rovers.

He made his Cape Verde debut in 2019 after being recruited via LinkedIn, having ignored their original attempt nine months earlier as it was in Portuguese and he thought it was a spam message.

Taking to Instagram after Friday's game, Lopes wrote: "Our journey is over, but what a journey it's been.

"Sad to see it come to an end but proud of what we've managed to achieve.

"On the biggest stage in football we showed who we are as a football team and as a nation.

"Small country, big heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Lopes (@pico_lopes)

"I'm so proud to be a part of this group and the memories we've created will last a lifetime.

"I want to thank my family, friends and everyone who supported us on this journey.

"It's been magical and I've loved every minute."

Meanwhile, as their captain was preparing to face the World Cup holders on Friday night, Shamrock Rovers were winning 2-1 at Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland.

In a social media post, the club paid tribute to Lopes, saying: "Heartbreak for Cape Verde as their FIFA World Cup campaign draws to a close after defeat to the world champions in Miami.

"A memorable experience for Pico who left it all out there on the biggest stage against the world's elite.

"An inspiration, a role model, a legend; we are forever proud to call you our captain."

Crucial contributions

Along with 40-year-old keeper Vozinha, Lopes was one of the stars for Cape Verde, who became the tournament's surprise package.

The Dubliner made a crucial late block from a Mikel Oyarzabal effort to help his side to a clean sheet against Spain in their opening game.

After the 2-2 draw with two-time winners Uruguay, Lopes helped Cape Verde to another clean sheet against Saudi Arabia as they progressed to the last 32.

With the match against Argentina at 1-1, Lopes cut out a dangerous ball across the face of the goal from Nahuel Molina with Enzo Fernandez lurking at the far post.

The BBC's live text reporting from the game hailed it as 'the clearance of the tournament'.

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