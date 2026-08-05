Derry City part ways with manager Tiernan Lynch 

Derry City have confirmed they have parted ways with manager Tiernan Lynch.

The Candystripes have endured a difficult campaign, with last season's runners-up sitting sixth in the table.

The club also exited Europe last week, losing both of their Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round ties with Rijeka 1-0.

"Derry City Football Club can confirm that it has today parted company with First Team Manager Tiernan Lynch," read a statement from the club.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tiernan for his professionalism, commitment and hard work during his time at Derry City.

"Mark Connnolly will assume responsibility for first team affairs on an interim basis."

Larne success

Lynch joined Derry City from Irish League side Larne, where he won promotion to the top flight in 2019.

He led the side to their first top-flight title in 2022/23, which they retained the following season and the Inver Reds also won four consecutive County Antrim Shields under his watch.

Lynch steered Larne to the 2024/25 Europa Conference League group stage, the first time an Irish League side had qualified for the league phase of a European competition.

He took over at the Brandywell in November 2024, signing a three-year contract, and led them to second place in his first season.

The current campaign started well with the high-profile signing of James McClean and victory over the previous season's league champions Shamrock Rovers in the President’s Cup.

However, Derry have managed just six wins from 26 league games so far, leaving them sixth in the table, five points off the promotion/relegation playoff position.

Last month, the club lost both legs of their Europa League First Qualifying Round tie against CSKA Sofia before dropping into the Europa Conference League qualifiers, where they were eliminated by Rijeka.

Lynch's last game in charge was a 1-1 draw in the league at St Pat's on Sunday.

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