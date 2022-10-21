16 common Halloween words in Irish and how to pronounce them
Life & Style

16 common Halloween words in Irish and how to pronounce them

DIA DUIT gach duine, it’s time to practice your cúpla focail!

Halloween began in Ancient Ireland as Samhain (sow-win), a celebration of the end of the harvest and the beginning of the winter season—but these days it's more recognisable as a celebration of spirits, spooky stories and eating sweets until you’re sick.

The holiday is still huge in Ireland and massive in America, thanks to Irish migrants arriving in America to escape the Great Hunger, and for the descendants of those immigrants looking to learn some more about the teanga of their ancestors—or Irish people looking for a refresher course—we’ve put together a list of common Halloween words in Irish.

So without further a-boo…

 

Halloween – Oíche Shamhna – Ee-ha How-nah

October -- Deireadh Fómhair -- Derra For

Witch -- Cailleach -- Ky-lock

Ghost -- Púca -- Pooka

Skeleton -- Cnámharlach -- Knawv-arlak

Devil -- Diabhal -- Dia-vol

Pumpkin -- Puimpcín -- Pump-keen

Trick or Treat -- Bob nó bia -- Bob noo bee-a

Sweets/ Candy -- Milseáin -- Mil-shawn

Scary movie -- Scannán Scanrúil -- Skan-awn skan-rool

Halloween party -- Cóisir Oíche Shamhna -- Kosher Ee-ha how-nah

Games -- Cluichí -- Kli-hee

Apples -- Úlla -- Oo-la

Nuts -- Cnónna -- Kuh-no-nah

Ring -- Fáinne -- Faw-nyah

Haunted -- Cráite -- Kraw-ta

 

 

 

See More: Gaeilge, Halloween, Irish

Related

The Irish phrases, meaning and history behind the 32 county names in Ireland
Life & Style 1 month ago

The Irish phrases, meaning and history behind the 32 county names in Ireland

By: Irish Post

18 common Christmas words in Irish and how to pronounce them
Life & Style 10 months ago

18 common Christmas words in Irish and how to pronounce them

By: Irish Post

13 Irish phrases to celebrate the New Year and how to pronounce them
Life & Style 10 months ago

13 Irish phrases to celebrate the New Year and how to pronounce them

By: Irish Post

Latest

Luxury in the heart of Belfast
Life & Style 26 minutes ago

Luxury in the heart of Belfast

By: Mal Rogers

Smoking ban at beaches and parks being considered by government
News 1 hour ago

Smoking ban at beaches and parks being considered by government

By: Irish Post

REPORT | Ireland MU17 4-0 Armenia MU17
Sport 3 hours ago

REPORT | Ireland MU17 4-0 Armenia MU17

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry honours members of the diaspora
News 21 hours ago

Kerry honours members of the diaspora

By: Irish Post

Irish boxer Caoimhín Agyarko will not fight on the Katie Taylor undercard this month
Sport 21 hours ago

Irish boxer Caoimhín Agyarko will not fight on the Katie Taylor undercard this month

By: Conor O'Donoghue