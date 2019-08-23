6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland
Life & Style

6 blockbuster movies that were shot in Ireland

WHEN we think of movies, we think of Hollywood, right? The plethora of studios, the Walk of Fame, the interns running around inevitably getting the actor's order of a whole-milk venti chai latte wrong. Well, perhaps we should start thinking of Ireland from time to time. Such is the diversity and grandeur of the landscape here that the Emerald Isle has played host to a number of film settings for some of the most successful titles to have ever hit the big-screen. And here're some that you can go and visit yourself:

SAVING PRIVATE RYAN

 

For two months in the summer of 1997 , Ballinesker Beach in Co. Wexford became Omaha beach. That's right, perhaps the greatest opening scene in the history of cinema was shot in Ireland. Steven Spielberg's World War Two epic has been described by D-Day veterans as the closest a film-adaption has managed to get the real experience of the Normandy Landings. During filming, around 1,500 extras were used, many of which members of the Irish Reserve Defence Forces.

Advertisement

BRAVEHEART

 

That's right, the finest cinematic moments from Scotland's battle for independence were actually shot in Ireland. Mel Gibson's 1995 blockbuster was filmed in a variety of Irish locations including counties Meath, Dublin, Kildare, and Wicklow. While much of the film was shot in Scotland, the major battle scenes were filmed in Ireland, and many of the extras in those scenes were members of the Irish Army Reserve.

HARRY POTTER

Advertisement

It's just for one scene, but the breathtaking Irish setting was an absolute necessity for it. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Harry and Prof. Dumbledore are seeking one of the horcruxes needed to destroy Lord Voldemort, and they meet at the foot of a staggeringly beautiful cliff, with the violent waves crashing and swelling around them. The cliffs in questions are the Cliffs of Moher in Co. Clare. Located on the Wild Atlantic Way on Ireland's west coast, the cliffs are one of Ireland's most visually impressive natural locations.

P.S. I LOVE YOU

Bring the tissues with you on this one. P.S. I Love you was filmed on location in Co. Wicklow as well as in Dublin. The film is most certainly a tear-jerker, but it's a ultimately a moving, passionate tale about love - and not just with another person, with the Irish countryside too. The spot where Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler meet is the Sally Gap in Wicklow Mountains National Park, and it's as gorgeous as it looks in the film.

Advertisement

STAR WARS

In both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, Ireland has been used by George Lucas as a prime setting. Most notably, in the scene where Rey travels to a distant planet at the end of The Force Awakens to find Luke Skywalker, the rocky outcrop Skellig Michael - just off the cost of Co. Kerry - was used. The tiny islet was once home to a Christian monastery, which has stood since the 6th century and was abandoned in the 12th century. Skellig Michael is well worth a visit, not just for its history, but its awe-inspiring natural beauty too. Oh, and you might spot a few puffins while you're there. And who doesn't love a good puffins?

GAME OF THRONES

OK, sorry, I'm having to cheat slightly with this last entry. I know Game of Thrones isn't a movie, but it's unarguably been something of a blockbuster. Anyway, it's my list and I'll do as I like! Famously, much of the HBO series was filmed in different parts of Northern Ireland. Any filming for characters in 'the North' would usually be set in Norther Ireland, including scenes in and around Winterfell (filmed at Castle Ward and Demesne in Strangford. Co. Down for the first season and Toome, Co. Antrim for the later seasons), the King’s Road (the Dark Hedges in Ballymoney, Co. Antrim), and scenes at the Wall (Magheramorne Quarry in Co. Antrim - sadly there isn't a 700ft wall there - we've checked).

Advertisement

See More: Ballinesker Beach, Braveheart, Cinema, Cliffs Of Moher, Co. Antrim, Co. Kildare, Co. Wexford, Co Clare, Co Kerry, Co Meath, Co Wicklow, Dublin, Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter, Irish History, Northern Ireland, P.S. I Love You, Sally Gap, Saving Private Ryan, Scotland, Skellig Michael, Star Wars, Strangford, Wicklow Mountains

Related

Under The Hawthorn Tree: The novel that introduced thousands of Irish children to the atrocities of The Famine
Life & Style 1 day ago

Under The Hawthorn Tree: The novel that introduced thousands of Irish children to the atrocities of The Famine

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland's 'The Late Late Show' is the longest-running chat show in the world
Life & Style 1 day ago

Ireland's 'The Late Late Show' is the longest-running chat show in the world

By: Rachael O'Connor

4 times the people of Ireland were visited by 'apparitions' of the Virgin Mary
Life & Style 1 day ago

4 times the people of Ireland were visited by 'apparitions' of the Virgin Mary

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon
News 14 hours ago

Taoiseach threatens to vote against Mercosur trade deal if Brazil fails to protect Amazon

By: Harry Brent

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes
News 15 hours ago

Scenic Dublin trail named among list of world’s most thrilling running routes

By: Jack Beresford

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'
News 15 hours ago

Liam Neeson starring in new action thriller from the writer of 'Armageddon'

By: Jack Beresford

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college
Life & Style 16 hours ago

'Find the deals':8 pieces of advice for Irish students about to start college

By: Rachael O'Connor

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today
Life & Style 16 hours ago

Irish-American entertainer Gene Kelley would have turned 107 today

By: Rachael O'Connor