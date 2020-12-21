Charity calendar pays homage to the cosiest corners of the traditional Irish pub

A NEW charity calendar celebrates the social and cultural value to be found in the traditional Irish pub snug.

These cosy corners, where one can comfortably while away the hours alone or with friends, have been hard to come by in 2020, due to the lockdown restrictions associated with the global coronavirus pandemic.

And so, The Snug Project was born - a charity calendar and limited edition set of prints from photographer Finn Richards’ Snugs of Ireland series.

“The experience of photographing these snugs was a great opportunity made possible by a commercial commission that took place a decade ago,” Mr Richards explains.

“I’ve long been a fan of a good snug and being able to spend time slowly documenting them was such an interesting experience and led to meaningful conversations about peoples’ favourite snugs.

“All of the snugs were photographed empty, which feels poignant right now as they’re all closed up. This feels like the perfect time to dust them off.”

That initial journey took Mr Richards to almost every county in Ireland and resulted in his extensive documentation, featuring over 100 snugs.

Originally commissioned over 10 years ago, this is the first time the images are available to buy.

Partnering with graphic designer Paul Guinan, the thoughtfully designed calendar features 12 images from the ‘Snugs of Ireland’ series and includes the location of each snug.

Project creative director, Ciana March explained: “On March 15, 2020, with the full force of a global pandemic upon us, the pubs of Ireland were forced to close.

“Their absence has been felt by many, but none more so than those who rely on pubs for social interaction,” she added.

“Through The Snug Project, we want to pay homage to the snug while also highlighting its social and cultural value within the community.

Proceeds from the 2021 calendar and limited print sales will go to Alone, an organisation working across Ireland to enable older people to age at home, safely and securely, for as long as they wish.

“We chose the charity ALONE as we know social isolation has affected older people in particular this year,” Ms March added.

ALONE CEO Sean Moynihan said: “We are delighted to be selected as charity partner for The Snug Project.

“The Irish snug is reflective of the sense of community embrace, conversation and sharing of stories we all long for at the moment.”

He added: “[In] a winter where we are spending more time alone, we must remember to check in on those around us who may be finding this loneliness all too familiar.

“This project is a visual reminder of the unique elements of storytelling and shared experiences the Irish culture embodies. We must not forget to continue to share those elements this Christmas.”

Prints and calendars are available to purchase online here.