Clancy Group director will run London Marathon for brain disease charity in mum's honour

IRISHMAN Ronan Clancy will run the London Marathon this month to raise vital funds for the National Brain Appeal.

The 42-year-old is taking part in the event on April 27, in support of his mother, Vicky, who was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 67, just months before his father, Dermot, was killed in a tragic accident.

Mr Clancy, who is a lifelong runner, says he is determined to use this challenge to raise vital funds for research and support that will change the lives of people affected by devastating brain diseases.

“I had a very lucky and blessed upbringing really,” says Ronan, who is Executive Director at Clancy Group, the civil engineering business his grandfather founded in 1958, having moved to England from Lissycasey in Co. Clare.

“Then, in a three-month period, mum got diagnosed with a horrendous disease and then dad died in a freak accident.”

Mrs Clancy was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in September 2019.

Her husband Dermot, who was 67, had recently scaled back from his role as Chairman of the Clancy Group and was easing into retirement.

“When she got diagnosed, it was a real watershed moment for dad,” says Ronan.

“He said, ‘Well, I’m actually going to retire now and I’ll be around to look after mum’.”

Just weeks later, Dermot was killed when the tractor he was using to mow the paddock rolled over into a ditch.

“We assume what happened is he got too close, and it was quite overgrown, and it tipped over and unfortunately rolled on top of him,” says Mr Clancy

“It all happened very quickly.

“Mum and Dad had been together for about 50 years, since she was 17 and he was 18,” he explained.

“So suddenly left having to deal with Alzheimer’s on her own was pretty awful.”

Looking back, Mr Clancy believes there were signs of cognitive impairment in his mother well before she was diagnosed.

“My guess is she could well have had it for over 10 years,” he says.

“Mum was always a good cook. She was used to cooking big meals for five kids but then she started forgetting to eat.

“She’d get to 4pm and would realise she hadn't eaten anything.

“But then she couldn't really think of anything to cook herself. That was a real sign for us that some something wasn't working.”

Mr Clancy says he and his four siblings, Dan, 44, Kieran, 40, Jo, 38 and Jack, 32, began to see things their father couldn’t.

“We’ve always been really close as siblings, and I think it felt more obvious to us than it did to Dad.

“He’d been struggling a bit in the previous months with mum's condition because she hadn’t been diagnosed, so we suggested she should have some tests.”

After their father’s death, the Clancy siblings acted quickly to ensure their mother had the care she needed.

“We all came together pretty quickly,” he says.

“Mum has a full-time carer. She couldn’t live independently at this stage — not for at least the last few years, really.”

Mrs Clancy remains in High Wycombe, where she lived with her husband, but has moved to a smaller house, opposite he daughter, Jo.

“Five years on, she’s very forgetful… but she can still remember all of our names and the grandkids,” Mr Clancy says.

Having run 11 marathons to date, and completed five of the six World Marathon Majors, he is now working towards beating his father’s personal best.

“Dad was really good at running,” he says.

“He got 2.51 and I'm currently at 2:58.

“He'd hate the idea that I was getting close to his time.

“He'd be getting quite competitive at this point!”

It was his sister’s suggestion to run this year’s marathon for The National Brain Appeal.

“Jo was pretty clear that The National Brain Appeal was the one to raise money for.”

Mr Clancy hopes to raise £20k for the charity through the eveny.

“You don’t need me to tell you what a horrendous disease Alzheimer’s is – It just takes the person away,” he says.

“I think that the research, help and support that The National Brain Appeal can offer is so important.

“Raising money for it is one thing we can do to help and I think that’s really positive. We’ve got to try and beat this disease at some stage over the next generation.”

To support Ronan’s fundraising for The National Brain Appeal donate here.