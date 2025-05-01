Ronan Clancy proves top fundraiser for brain disease charity following marathon success

RONAN CLANCY raised more than £26k for the National Brain Appeal after completing the London Marathon in his mother’s honour.

The London Irish man took part in the event on Sunday, April 27 in support of his mother, Vicky, who was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 67.

The Clancy family received the news just months before their father, Dermot, was killed in a tragic accident.

Prior to the race, the 42-year-old, who is a lifelong runner, said he wanted to use the challenge to raise vital funds for research and support that will change the lives of people affected by devastating brain diseases.

Mr Clancy, who is Executive Director at the Clancy Group firm, founded by his Co Clare-born grandfather in 1958, completed the marathon in an impressive three hours and 28 seconds.

“It was amazing,” he said after the event, “definitely my best marathon experience.”

He added: “It was bit too warm and sunny to push myself for a personal best but I am still absolutely delighted.”

The National Brain Appeal have since confirmed that Mr Clancy was not only their fastest runner on the day, but also their highest fundraiser having received donations of more than £26,837 at the last count.

Claire Wood Hill, Chief Executive at The National Brain Appeal, said: “Ronan was not only the fastest of all of our runners, he is also our top fundraiser, with £26,837 raised.

“We are incredibly grateful to him and hope his legs aren’t too sore.”