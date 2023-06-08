Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain has got himself a puppy – and his fans and celebrity friends are loving it!

IRISH comedian Dara Ó Briain has been wholeheartedly welcomed into the dog-owners club after revealing to his social media followers that he has got himself a puppy.

The funnyman, who hails from Bray in Co. Wicklow, shared a snap of his adorable new pooch on Twitter yesterday afternoon with the caption ‘Well, well. This complicates things’.

His Twitter feed blew up with fans commenting on his new addition and sending welcome ‘woofs’ from their own furry friends.

Well, well. This complicates things. pic.twitter.com/BDy4mJocNk — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) June 7, 2023

The comedian, who is currently touring Britain with his So…Where Were We? show, went on to confirm that the new addition to his family, is “a sweetheart” who has “already torn up my new few weeks’.

Madra says hello as you can see he’s still a baby😂 pic.twitter.com/06ji9ahp5R — Brian McElhinney (@MrBean1975) June 7, 2023

One of the first to comment on the pup, was celebrity friend Richard Osman, the author and television presenter, who said: “I actually need to come round, to return that, um umbrella I borrowed. I’ll pop over tomorrow. Least I can do.”

I actually need to come round, to return that, um, umbrella, I borrowed. I'll pop over tomorrow. Least I can do. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 7, 2023

Others warned the comedy star that life will never be the same after getting a canine friend, but added that everything changes for the good.

Changes things yes, but oh my, it's for the better! — clairbo (@loobylew1973) June 7, 2023

The comedian has yet to reveal the name of his new pet, despite enquiries form his many social media fans.