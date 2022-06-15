Irish Embassies to present global Bloomsday celebration

DFA and Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) have collaborated with 35 Irish Embassies and Consulates worldwide to create Hold to the Now, a new short film for Bloomsday.

Filming for the film took place across five continents, from Cairo to Kyiv, Austin to Abuja, Singapore to Santiago, and Berlin to Brasilia.

Performers include actors Stephen Fry and Glenn Keogh (Curb Your Enthusiasm), leading Irish artist Amanda Coogan, and one of the world’s most eminent Joyceans, 94-year-old Dr Fritz Senn, President of the James Joyce Foundation in Zurich.