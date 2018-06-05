Irish people rejoice as ginger emoji finally arrives after 'years of discrimination'
Irish people rejoice as ginger emoji finally arrives after 'years of discrimination'

Gingers rejoice!

Redheads around the world are celebrating news that they will finally be represented in the emojiverse.

From Tuesday, over 100 new emojis will begin to rollout across smartphones worldwide - including a whole set of red-haired characters with different skin tones.

Unicode's 11.0 update will see Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung devices as well as social media platforms take up 157 new symbols in the coming months.

Also included in the update are a range of new hairstyles such as 'curly hair', 'white hair' and 'bald'; new animals such as 'llama', 'raccoon', 'lobster', 'hippopotamus', 'parrot' and 'kangaroo'; and new expressions such as 'woozy', 'pleading' and 'hot face'.

Emma Kelly, who runs the redhead website Ginger Parrot, said she was delighted at the news.

"We did feel a bit left out, so the ginger community is quite vocal about how pleased they are that it's finally going to be included," she told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I think probably every message I send from now on will have a ginger emoji in it, I almost felt like I didn't want to use any emojis because there wasn't one that looked like me."

The news was also welcomed by redheads on social media, with one declaring: "The war is over. The gingers have won".

Another said: "Ginger emoji day. What a time to be alive. Finally recognition for gingers #ProudIrish".

A third joked: "Big day for gingers, great work. Stay out of the sun whilst celebrating."

But not every redhead was overjoyed by the news, with one predicting: "A new Ginger emoji out today. Great. Another tool to abuse me with."

Based on previous rollouts, Facebook and Twitter will likely take up the new emojis first - with the full 11.0 set expected to hit the platforms between now and August.

According to Emojipedia, Apple and Google should release the symbols to iPhone and Android users between September and December.

The update was announced in February but is available to software developers as of today.

