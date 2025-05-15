Mass motorcycle ride will raise cash for mental health charity

A KILDARE man who served for years as a member of An Garda Siochana is leading a motorcycle ride to raise cash for a mental health charity.

Austin O’Callaghan said his experience of the effects that working as a first responder has on mental health inspired him to take part in the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride (DGR).

The annual global event takes place on May 18 and seeks to increase awareness of prostate cancer and men’s mental health.

Mr O’Callaghan is hosting the 2025 ride for the third year at his hotel, Barberstown Castle, in Kildare.

It is expected to draw a record number of riders this weekend – who will wear their most dapper outfits while raising funds for the global men’s health charity Movember.

“DGR is more than just a motorcycle ride,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

“It’s a movement that transcends borders, bringing together all types of distinguished bike enthusiasts in a common mission to raise awareness and support men’s health.”

Mental health is particularly close to the hotelier’s heart as he witnessed many people struggling during his 25 years as a garda, during which he spent 20 years investigating serious crimes and murders.

“I have been one of the lucky ones as my own mental health was always strong and I learned coping skills, you had to look at things in a different way, but I’ve seen people go down the rabbit hole of alcohol and depression – it isn’t a nice place to go,” he said.

Movember Phone Booth’s will be stationed at the Barberstown Castle hotel at the ride gets underway this weekend.

The installation invites people to share their stories an experiences with their mental health.

This years marks ten years of partnership between Movember and The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

This year, tens of thousands of dapper-dressed bike enthusiasts and health advocates aer expected to take to the streets in cities across the globe.