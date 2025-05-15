Mayo woman will represent London at Rose of Tralee festival

A MAYO woman has been selected to represent London at the annual Rose of Tralee festival.

Shauna Sammon was chosen as the London Rose at a glitzy selection evening held at the Clayton Chiswick Hotel over the weekend.

The Mayo native was one of 11 candidates vying for the chance to represent the capital in Ireland this summer.

Prior to the selection event all the finalists enjoyed a series of events on the Official London Rose Tour.

They included an evening spent dancing at the Hercules pub on Holloway Road, selection night preparation sessions and mock interviews at The Claddagh Ring pub in Hendon, and a reception with Irish Ambassador to the UK, Martin Fraser at the Irish Embassy.

The finalists also enjoyed a bespoke makeup masterclass hosted by the team at Sculpted by Aimee in their Carnaby Street store.

“Being named the 2025 London Rose is an incredible honour and something I’ll cherish forever,” Ms Sammon said this week.

“I’m only coming back down to earth after the most surreal few days,” she added.

“I have had a wonderful experience during the whole London Rose process and met some truly inspiring women on my journey.”

The Mayo native also shared how much she is enjoying being part of the Irish diaspora in London.

“I love my Irish community in London,” she admits.

“I have benefited so much from the opportunities it has given me and I’m proud to be London’s ambassador in Tralee,” she added before looking ahead to the festival which will get underway in August.

"I'm excited to meet the 31 other incredible international Roses in August and to share in such a special experience together,” she explained.

“I’m equally looking forward to the year ahead, wearing the London Rose sash with pride and getting involved in as many events and community activities as I can.”

Sinead Dineen, of the London Rose Centre, praised Ms Sammon's achievement this week.

“Shauna embodies everything that the Rose of Tralee Festival celebrates, pride in her heritage, strong community spirit, and genuine warmth and charisma,” she said.

“We are delighted to have Shauna represent us in Kerry and we know she will do London proud.”

The London Rose Selection is part of the annual Rose of Tralee International Festival, which takes place in Tralee in Co. Kerry every August.