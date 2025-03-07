Ten Minutes with... Iona Lane

SWILKIE, the new album from Highlands-based songwriter Iona Lane, weaves ecology, conservation, islands and folklore into poetic songs and contemplative melodies.

Iona is touring Swilkie extensively this year, but took some time out this week to talk to the Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I've just come home from a walk on Long Beach in Knoydart, it's one of my favourite places and looks out over the Isle of Rum. There are often oystercatchers and curlews on the beach at this time of year.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

There are a few... but Something So Good by Niamh Regan is one that will always make me feel things. It's the most poignant, beautiful song. The vocals ache, they take me to another place.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

Rachel Sermanni is one of my biggest influences, I feel very connected to the songs she writes and the way she uses the different timbres of her voice.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Oooo a few things! I've been into Sigrid's album Sucker Punch - it's great music to dance around too and sing really loudly. I've also been enjoying Angie McMahon's EP Light Sides.

I've always been a fan of Angie's since I heard her debut album Salt back in 2019 but I haven't listened to much since then.

A friend reminded me about her back in January, so it's very lovely to feel reconnected with an artist that I have previously enjoyed so much.

What would you say has been your proudest moment on stage?

Getting to sing Road Less Travelled with Karine Polwart when I supported her on tour back in 2023.

This is a song from the Songs of Separation album, which was fundamental in me discovering my love for writing about nature and places by the sea back when I was a young adult.

The album was written and recorded on the Isle of Eigg and was one of the reasons I wanted to visit Eigg, which was one of the first places I solo travelled to.

So being able to sing this song with Karine felt like a full circle moment and one that I won't forget for a long time.

What has been your favourite venue?

Eek, a hard one. There are so many wonderful places but one of my favourites is definitely Brewery Arts in Kendal.

Which living person do you most admire?

My friend Katie Spencer, she's an incredible musician and an equally incredible human being. I'm so in awe of her ability to show kindness, love and generosity whilst being a badass independent musician.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I have a wooden duck that my Mum gave me when I was a young child.

It's a super simple jigsaw with four pieces. My Mum picked it up when she was working in Iceland and it's followed me everywhere since.

What’s best thing about where you live?

I am lucky to live in one of my favourite places, Knoydart.

I'm surrounded by woodland, mountains, ocean, beaches and friends.

I love swimming in the sea and it's just over the road from my flat so that's a real plus. Also, there's a cracking pub The Old Forge a two-minute walk.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Kindness and respect cost nothing.

What do you believe in?

The power of swimming in the sea. It clears my head and helps me reset.

I also believe in getting a good night's sleep and staying hydrated... but I'm not very good at either of those!

Who is the greatest love of your life?

I'm yet to meet them? Or maybe I have already met them? Who knows.

Iona Lane's British tour dates:

11/04/25 - Wetherby Folk Club

12/04/25 - Cley and Salthouse Marshes, Norfolk

13/04/25 - Walthamstow Folk Club

29/05/25 - Brewery Arts Centre, Kendal

31/05/25 - The Lost ARC, Rhayader