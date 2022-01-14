WELLNESS GOALS: Health and fitness experts offer free networking for mums in need of inspiration
A PAIR of health and fitness experts have devised a one-day wellness event designed to give mums an opportunity to get together while learning how to improve their health and wellbeing this month.

Hertfordshire-based Irishwoman Sinead Dineen, who recently launched Sinead Dineen Personal Training, and mindfulness practitioner Abbey Wrangles, of the Mummy’s Mojo networking group, will be bringing their skills and knowledge together to host what they describe as a “friendly and informative event for the mums of Watford and the surrounding areas”.

Sinead Dineen

“The event will bring together mums from all backgrounds, whether they are working, stay at home mums or doing a bit of both; to make connections whilst also receiving the best and most up to date information about how they can look after their physical and mental wellbeing,” they confirm.

During their Mums’ Wellbeing Brunch, which is free to attend and takes place at The Garden Rooms in Watford on Tuesday, January 25, Abbey will share her skills as a mindfulness practitioner to equip the ladies with tools to help them better cope with the day-to-day stresses of being a modern-day mum.

“We all know too well that the pandemic and the numerous lockdowns has had a profound impact on the workload that mums already had to juggle on a daily basis and with these new skills they will learn how to check in on themselves and maintain their wellbeing,” they explain.

Sinead, a qualified Level 3 Personal Trainer who has recently obtained her Level 3 Award in Supporting Pre and Postnatal Clients with Exercise and Nutrition, will give expert guidance on how the attendees can fit physical activities into their busy lifestyles whilst also offering help and advice to those preparing or recovering from pregnancy and birth.

A mother-of-two, Sinead hails from Ballybunnion in Co. Kerry and works in PR.

All attendees will also receive a goody bags to take away from the event.

To book a place at the Mum’s Wellbeing Brunch on Tuesday, January 26, which is free to attend, click here.

