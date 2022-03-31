11-year-old rescued after manhole fall in Northern Ireland
News

11-year-old rescued after manhole fall in Northern Ireland

Sainsbury’s forecourt at The Oaks Centre in Dungannon where a boy fell through a manhole yesterday.

AN 11-year-old boy has been rescued in Northern Ireland after he fell down a manhole at a petrol station forecourt.

The incident happened in Dungannon shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening, Armagh I reports.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the incident, which occurred at the Sainsbury’s forecourt at The Oaks Centre, along the Oak Road in the town.

Two fire service crews attended the scene and used a ladder and breathing equipment to reach the boy who was trapped in two foot of water at the bottom.

Specialist breathing equipment and a harness were used to rescue the boy who was conscious at the time.

It is understood the boy suffered an injury to his back, with his condition otherwise unknown at this stage.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that he has been taken to Craigavon Area Hospital for further checks.

