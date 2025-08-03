'Total gentleman': Tributes paid to former footballer who passed away three weeks after fall from moving vehicle

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who passed away almost three weeks after falling from a moving vehicle in Co. Armagh.

Former Irish League footballer Aaron Moffett, 38, sustained serious injuries in the incident, which occurred on the Coolmillish Road in Markethill at around 4.30pm on Saturday, July 12.

He was rushed to hospital, where he passed away on Friday, August 1.

Mr Moffett, from Portadown, was the secretary of NIFL Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown FC, having previously played for and captained the team.

In a statement, the club described their former skipper as 'Mr Dollingstown'.

"It is with total sadness that we announce the passing of Aaron Moffett," read the statement.

"Words simply will never do him justice. Moff was simply Mr Dollingstown, loved by all.

"Thirteen years as captain of the club, winning countless trophies along the way, he then took up the job of secretary, where he played a vital role in the running and progress of the club ever since.

"He was respected and admired by clubs all over the island. We thank each and every one of you for the messages and phone calls of support.

"A total gentleman who we will never forget."

Meanwhile, the NIFL wrote: "Our collective thoughts are with Aaron's family, friends and club at this extremely sad time."

'Respected and loved'

The North's Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly, described Mr Moffett's death as 'an absolute tragedy'.

"I know the entire community was praying for him, but also his family circle over this difficult time," she said.

"This evening we all hold the entire Moffett and Robinson families and friends in our thoughts and prayers. An absolute tragedy,

"Aaron was so respected and loved by so many. It is a real testimony to him and his character to see the outpouring of grief and all the many poignant reflections on his life and contribution.

"May the lord grant comfort at this time of mourning, may he put his hand on those who cry those tears of grief and loss.

"His legacy will be long remembered."

Mr Moffett's funeral will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at Knocknamuckley Parish Church in Portadown.

In a statement, the PSNI said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

It has urged anyone with information, including those with camera footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1461 of July 12.