Renewed appeal 14 years after man killed in hit and run while walking home from night out

POLICE have issued an anniversary appeal for information about a hit and run collision which killed a 20-year-old man.

Fintan Traynor died after being hit by a car while walking home in the early hours of June 26, 2011, after a night out in Castleblayney, County Monaghan.

The collision happened in Lemgare Road, which links the villages of Clontibret and Annyalla with Derrynoose and Keady in Co. Armagh.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.

Investigating Gardaí believe that an Audi A4 – 1996 to 2001 model – was involved in this collision as the front lower portion of the grille of that type of car was found at the scene of the collision.

The investigation remains active, the police confirmed today, adding that despite following over 400 leads since his death, the vehicle and driver involved have yet to be located.

On the 14th anniversary of the incident, Gardaí have urged members of the public with information to come forward.

"I am appealing to the public that if they have any information to please come forward,” Detective Inspector Adrian Durcan of the Monaghan Garda District said today.

"With the passage of time, now perhaps someone may feel more comfortable coming forward with information in relation to this matter,” he added.

“Do you know someone who may have had damage to an Audi car around this period? Did someone confide in you?”

Urging the public to come forward, Det Insp Durcan said: "In 14 years loyalties, friendships and relationships change and perhaps now you are in a position to provide the investigation team with the vital information that would locate the vehicle and driver.

"You can contact us in Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or alternatively you can contact us by calling the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.’’