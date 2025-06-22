Community in shock after woman dies in house fire in Co. Armagh

A WOMAN aged in her 50s has died following a house fire in Co. Armagh.

Police received a report of a fire in the Bearna Park area of Meigh, near Killeavy in Newry, at around 8.40am on Saturday.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) crews from Newry, Warrenpoint and Crossmaglen extinguished the fire but sadly the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A young male was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Dáire Hughes, the Sinn Féin MP for Newry and Armagh, said the community was in shock at the tragedy.

"Our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and neighbours of the individual who tragically lost their life in a house fire this morning in Meigh," he said.

"There is a palpable sense of shock in the community at this horrific incident."

Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries into the cause of the fire and are appealing to anyone who may have footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives.