£20k reward offered for information on anniversary of Martin Conlon’s murder

A REWARD of £20,000 has been offered for information on the 18-year anniversary of the “ruthless” murder of Armagh man Martin Conlon.

Mr Conlon was 35 when he was killed in the Keady area of south Armagh.

He was found lying unconscious on the Farnaloy Road by members of the public at around 6.30pm on November 7, 2005.

“Martin had sustained gunshot wounds to his head, he was taken to hospital but, sadly, died upon arrival,” the PSNI’s Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said today as the police force appealed for information on the anniversary of his death.

“We believe he had been bundled into the back of his own car, a silver-coloured Volkswagen Passat, by two masked men,” he explained.

‘This was in the Greenpark Crest area, just off the Monaghan Road in Armagh, earlier that evening.

“The car was driven, by one of the men, to the Farnaloy Road where Martin was shot and abandoned.”

Det Chf Insp Kelly called on the community to “search its conscience" as the sombre milestone falls.

“This was a calculated, ruthless and cold-blooded murder, which took place in the early evening – a time when members of the pubic, including children, would have been out and about,” he said.

“I have no doubt there are individuals who know who carried out this most cruel of attacks, and I am asking you to search your conscience.

“Please imagine, for just one minute, the loss and heartache that Martin’s loving family have endured,” he urged.

“It’s 18 years on, and Martin’s mother and father have sadly since passed away.

“They died without seeing those responsible for their son’s murder held to account, while those loved ones who remain are left with ongoing sorrow.”

The PSNI’s appeal is backed by a reward of up to £20,000 from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “To stay anonymous, or to be eligible for the reward, you must pass on information exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers.

“With Crimestoppers, computer IP addresses are never traced.

“Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility. We are independent of the police and guarantee complete anonymity.”

They added: “The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police.

“A reward code must be asked for when speaking to our Contact Centre or when completing an anonymous online form via our website.”

Det Chf Insp Kelly reiterated the reward appeal, adding that all information given to the charity would remasoin anonymous.

“I understand there may be reluctance to come forward,” he said.

“And I am keen to highlight the support of the charity Crimestoppers, who are independent from the police.

“Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Martin’s murder.

“Information can be given with 100% anonymity.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or online here.