Staycity completes deal for new 185-room aparthotel in prime London spot

STAYCITY GROUP has completed on a deal that will see it build a new 185-room aparthotel in a prime London spot.

The Irish-founded firm is set to deliver its new Wilde Aparthotel in Nine Elms having completed on a sale, development and leaseback transaction with Bridges Fund Management and Citygrove.

Full planning permission was secure for the project from Lambeth Council last November.

Dublin-headquartered Staycity has now sold the Wyvil Court site to Bridges and Citygrove, who will develop the aparthotel, and agreed a 30-year lease to operate the property, which is expected to open in 2028.

“Located at 10 Wyvil Road, the development will introduce Staycity’s boutique lifestyle brand, Wilde, to the wider Vauxhall/Nine Elms area,” the aparthotel operator confirmed this week.

“The property will include a design-led front-of-house with publicly accessible reception, bar, co-working space, café and pantry and artisan shop, creating a vibrant destination for visitors and the local community alike,” they added.

“The development will have a strong focus on sustainability, including onsite solar PV, air source heat pumps and green roofing.”

The deal is a “significant structured development and investment transaction by the group’s real estate development arm” the firm explained, adding “it is also the first investment by Bridges and Citygrove in partnership”.

“In today’s volatile real estate market, to execute a transaction of this scale and complexity represents significant success,” Barry Hickey, Managing Director of Staycity’s real estate arm, said.

“This is one of the very few hotel development transactions in London of scale in 2025, and testament to the investment confidence in Staycity Group,” he added.

“It has been a pleasure to complete our first transaction with Bridges Fund Management and we look forward to others in the future.”

Adam Amijee, Investment Manager at Bridges Fund Management, said the firm is “delighted to be partnering with Citygrove to regenerate this derelict office building and bring it back into economic use”.

He added: “We’re also excited to be working with Staycity, who not only share our focus on ESG and sustainability, but also bring best-in-class operating expertise.

“We’re confident that together, we will deliver a modern, sustainable aparthotel that also creates jobs and supports local economic growth.”