‘A compelling legacy’: President of Ireland leads tributes to Michael Gambon
News

‘A compelling legacy’: President of Ireland leads tributes to Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon has died aged 82

THE President of Ireland has led the tributes to actor Sir Michael Gambon who has died aged 82.

The Dubliner, who was born in Cabra, went on to become one of the most successful actors of his generation and a formidable presence on stage and screen.

His death was confirmed today by his family, who stated that they were by his side as he “died peacefully” in hospital.

President Michael D Higgins paid his respects to the actor this afternoon, stating: “May I express a sorrow which I am sure is shared by all appreciative of his work on stage and in film, on hearing of the news of the death of Sir Michael Gambon.

“May I offer my condolences to his wife Anne, his son Fergus and wider family, and to his fellow artists and many friends.”

President Higgins went on to recall the lengthy career enjoyed by the actor.

“Michael Gambon, born in Dublin, was one of the finest actors of his generation, having won recognition as an exceptional talent very early in his career, on stage, film, television and radio,” he said.

“More recently, a new generation of children and adults came to know him for his portrayal of Albus Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” films.”

Sir Michael Gambon has died, aged 82

He added: “However, his was a talent delivered over six decades. As an actor he seemed boundless, be it through his work with Sir Laurence Oliver’s National Theatre in London, to his performances at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford.

"His friendship with the late Peter O’Toole reflected a commitment to the importance of work on stage that they shared.

“His achievements as an actor in several of Samuel Beckett’s plays, including at the Gate in Dublin was part of a career that included performances in the work of so many of the major playwrights of his time, including Harold Pinter.

“Sir Michael Gambon leaves a great body of work that will remain as a compelling legacy, and a reminder to all who appreciated his work, of all that he accomplished.”

See More: Michael D Higgins, Michael Gambon

Related

'One of our greatest and most gifted performers': President Higgins pays tribute to late Sinéad O'Connor
News 2 months ago

'One of our greatest and most gifted performers': President Higgins pays tribute to late Sinéad O'Connor

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week
News 7 months ago

President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week

By: Irish Post

IN PICTURES: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins' visit to Senegal
News 8 months ago

IN PICTURES: President of Ireland Michael D Higgins' visit to Senegal

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Fulfilling his wife's dying wish: Darren Clarke's on the 06 Ryder Cup
News 6 hours ago

Fulfilling his wife's dying wish: Darren Clarke's on the 06 Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ryanair announces new route connecting England and Ireland
News 8 hours ago

Ryanair announces new route connecting England and Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Driver left badly shaken after car hijacking ordeal
News 9 hours ago

Driver left badly shaken after car hijacking ordeal

By: Irish Post

More than £30,000 donated to support family of boy, 9, killed in Donegal road tragedy
News 16 hours ago

More than £30,000 donated to support family of boy, 9, killed in Donegal road tragedy

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cork County Council to continue support for Ironman event
News 17 hours ago

Cork County Council to continue support for Ironman event

By: Gerard Donaghy