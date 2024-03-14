‘A place we call home’: Stunning new video reveals how far global Irish diaspora truly reaches
Rome-based Irish students Jack O'Connor and Una Casey feature in the video

A NEW video released by the Irish Government in honour of St Patrick’s Day shows just how far the Irish diaspora has spread across the globe.

Launched this morning, the short video, titled Celebrating Ireland’s Global Diaspora, features Irish people of all ages living across the world.

Aid Worker Danielle Scales lives in Athens

Stating “Ireland is an island where 7million people live, this St Patricks day we are thinking of those who have travelled to and from our shores”, the video then introduces us to Irish people who are living in cities all over the world.

Rome-based Irish students Jack O'Connor and Una Casey feature in the video

From Japan, Los Angeles, Chamonix and Toronto, to Colombia, Sydney, Liberia, the Cayman Islands and Malawi, we meet members of the diaspora who are far from home.

The stunning showcase is set to music, with the song Run by Snow Patrol providing an atmospheric backdrop to the imagery.

The Cayman Islands GAA team also feature in the video

Specially arranged by conductor David Brophy, who also assembled the choir, the song was recorded in Ireland’s National Concert Hall, with lead singer Juliette Crosbie.

Juliette Crosby sings Run by Snow Patrol in the film

Before the video draws to a close, viewers are reminded “7 million people live on the island of Ireland, but for 70million more of us Ireland is a place called home.

“We live in each others shelter.”

Eoin Sorohan, who lives in Texas, features in the video

Releasing the video today, ahead of St Patrick’s Day on Sunday, March 17, a Government spokesperson confirmed: “This St Patrick's Day we are highlighting Ireland’s 70 million diaspora around the world and the pride we take in the contributions of our young people globally.”

Watch the video here…

