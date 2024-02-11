Hilary Beirne bids to become a voice for the global Irish
Hilary Beirne bids to become a voice for the global Irish

GLOBAL VOICE Hilary Bierne. (image courtesy of Dominick Totino Photography)jpg

Roscommon man Hilary Beirne, based in New York hopes to become elected to Seanad Éireann

Hilary Beirne is bidding to be elected to Seanad Éireann, the upper house of the Oireachtas.

Ireland’s Seanad is composed of up to sixty senators with university graduates of certain universities elect the six members. This is the route that could get Beirne into the Seanad — he is a graduate of National University of Ireland.

Beirne told the Irish Post “I am passionate about the urgent need for increased political engagement of all Irish nationals, particularly those living abroad. After 100 years since the establishment of the state, the time has come to have practical and functional connectiveness between Ireland and her nationals who live abroad. . . . This increased connectiveness can be achieved by engaging Irish citizens abroad in a real and meaningful way by allowing them to participate some way in the democratic process at home like all other European nations.

“This could be achieved via a reserve constituency in the Dáilor Seanad or both, for Irish citizens abroad. So many other countries already do this and have representation pro rata in the national government of their citizenship who live abroad.”

If elected Hilary, will be the only voice in the Oireachtas with a specific mandate and track record on Irish emigrant issues.

