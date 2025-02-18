Ireland’s newly appointed diaspora minister makes first visit to Britain

IRELAND'S newly appointed diaspora minister has made his first formal visit to Britain this week.

Neale Richmond, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora, is in England for a two-day visit.

Having arrived yesterday, he will undertake a series of engagements while visiting London and Coventry and Birmingham in the West Midlands.

“This is my first visit to Britain since being appointed Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora last month,” he said of the trip.

“A key pillar of the British-Irish relationship is the depth of our community and people-to-people connections," he added.

“Like so many, I have dozens of close friends and family members who have chosen to make Britain their home.

“I look forward to working with the Irish community across Britain to further strengthen these vital political, trade, business, education and cultural links.”

Minister Richmond, who has been meeting with Irish community organisations across the country, confirmed the Irish Government is committed to “deepening” its engagement with the diaspora.

“The new Programme for Government includes a number of commitments to deepen our engagement with the diaspora,” he said.

“We will develop a new diaspora strategy; one that ensures our future relationship with the global Irish is a dynamic one, which meets their needs and is adaptable to evolving circumstances.”

He added: “My visit is the first step in delivering this new strategy.

“I look forward to hearing how we can best support the evolving needs of the community in Britain – from those who have recently arrived, to longer term residents and to second, third and later generations.”

During his visit, Minister Richmond will meet with representatives from organisations supported by the government’s Emigrant Support Programme.

In London, he will also meet with young leaders and members of Irish networks in the business community.

As part of his programme in Birmingham, the minister will visit Pairc na hÉireann, the largest GAA facility in the West Midlands.