Irish Government funded 190 projects serving community in Britain this year

NEARLY 200 projects serving the Irish diaspora in Britain were supported by emigrant support programme (ESP) funding over the past year.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs awarded €17.5m in supports and grants for diaspora-related projects across the country they confirmed as they marked the 20th anniversary of the ESP scheme.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Michéal Martin announced the figures, which include funding for 72 community care projects, 32 lunch clubs, 30 projects for underrepresented groups, 24 cultural and heritage projects, 22 festivals and 10 youth and family projects.

“Wherever I travel, I am always honoured to meet Irish people and those who want to share our culture,” the Tánaiste said.

“Over the last 20 years, the emigrant support programme has been a clear example of the Government’s commitment to our overseas community.

“I have seen the valuable work it does for the most vulnerable emigrants. As we look to the future, our commitment to supporting the delivery of vital frontline welfare services remains steadfast.”

He added: “I also welcome the support the ESP provides to Irish emigrants looking to return to Ireland.

“We work with group such as Safe Home Ireland and Crosscare as well as funding the Returning to Ireland Portal with the Citizens’ Information Board, which provides practical guidance to those wishing to come home.

“It also supports initiatives such as Back for Business, which helps those who have recently returned to start or develop a business in Ireland.”

Since its establishment the ESP has awarded more than €250m in grants to 850 charitable and Irish community organisations in 51 countries.

The programme, managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs, focuses on supporting frontline welfare service providers that assist elderly Irish emigrants, and other vulnerable members of Irish communities worldwide.

Such community supports account for 60 per cent of grants made each year.

In recent years, the programme has also funded projects that “foster a sense of Irishness, promote vibrant networks and nurture our culture and heritage”.

This week Ireland’s Diaspora Minister Seán Fleming thanked those working in organisations which support the Irish abroad.

“I want to pay special tribute to all the staff and volunteers who deliver these first class services,” he said.

“The work that they do with and on behalf of our diaspora is greatly valued by the Government and highly appreciated both at home and abroad."

He added: “In 2024, in the UK alone, our partners organised 72 community care projects, 32 lunch clubs, 30 projects for underrepresented groups, 24 cultural and heritage projects, 22 festivals and 10 youth and family projects.

“I am also pleased that the Emigrant Support Programme has strengthened the bonds between the global Irish and Ireland in over 51 countries so far.

“As our diplomatic network expanded, we were able to support organisations in the Middle East and Asia.

"In 2024, some 30 new organisations including in places such as Memphis, Tennessee, Charlotte, North Carolina and Madison, Wisconsin received funding for the first time to work with us in promoting our culture, heritage and values.

“Engagement with our communities is a key objective of the Government’s Diaspora Strategy and our Global Ireland strategy.”