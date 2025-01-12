'A true gentleman': Tributes paid to former Cork County Councillor Des O'Grady

TRIBUTES have been paid to former Cork County Councillor Des O'Grady, who passed away on Wednesday.

Mr O'Grady, 72, represented Sinn Féin on Cork County Council after being elected to the old Blarney/Macroom district in 2014.

A former teacher and historian, he had an impressive knowledge of Irish history.

He also an accomplished footballer, representing the Rebels as well as winning three county titles and the 1980 All-Ireland Club Football Championship with his club, St Finbarr's.

'Honest, decent and humble'

Paying tribute to Mr O'Grady, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described him as 'a true gentleman'.

"Des was deeply intelligent, kind, empathetic, absolutely committed to his political beliefs," she said.

"He was a committed lifelong Irish Republican, a true gentleman, and unwavering believer in the power of local activism.

"Des had infectious positivity and a great sense of humour. He made me laugh every time I met him in Cork through many years of campaigning.

"Des played an important role in growing Sinn Féin in Cork over decades, particularly in Ballincollig and in the north west of the county.

"He was utterly dedicated to achieving a reunified Ireland of equality and economic justice.

"Throughout his adult life, Des stood up for ordinary working people and for communities. He was ever present at protests. marches and demonstrations."

She added: "As a teacher, he was a big believer in our young people. He wanted to help make the future better and ensure that young people had the confidence and opportunity to fulfil their ambitions in life.

"In Sinn Féin, he always encouraged the next generation of activists to step forward and to lead from the front.

"Des O'Grady was the salt of earth. He was honest, he was decent and he was humble.

"He gave so much to advance republican politics and he did it with a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten."

'Always on the side of the marginalised'

The Cork branch of Sinn Féin also paid tribute, describing Mr O'Grady as 'a socialist who believed in the uplift of ordinary working people and communities'.

They added: "He was a man of the people. A working-class Cork man, a true rebel, who stood on the side of social and economic justice.

"Any time he saw somebody being treated badly, he stood up for them and taught others to the same."

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, praised Mr O'Grady for his 'tenacious guidance'.

"He fought for his constituents with passion but also intelligence. He did this without ego or without pretension," said Mr Ó Laoghaire.

"He taught me a great deal and was a huge support to me at every stage of my career.

"A dedicated and hard-working elected rep, fighting hard for his community.

"He was a passionate republican and socialist activist who was always on the side of the marginalised and oppressed and to create a better, United Ireland."

His words were echoed by Sinn Féin councillor Joe Lynch, who said: "On a personal level, Des was a mentor to me for nearly two decades. I was fortunate to learn from the very best.

"He was amongst my closest friends and I will miss him dearly."

Cork County Council said Mr O'Grady 'served his community with great dedication and integrity'.

They are to open a Book of Condolence tomorrow, January 13, at County Hall to allow members of the public to pay tribute to his memory and express their sympathies.

"Our thoughts are with Des's family, friends and all who knew him during this difficult time. May he rest in peace," they added.

Mr O'Grady is due to be laid to rest on Monday at St Oliver's Cemetery in Ballincollig.