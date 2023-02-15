Actress Raquel Welch passes away, aged 82
News

Actress Raquel Welch passes away, aged 82

Raquel Welch pictured in November 2017 (Image: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for PORTER Magazine)

HOLLYWOOD actress Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82.

According to her representatives, the star died on Wednesday after a short illness.

A famous image of Welch posing in a bikini for the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. would go on to become a bestselling poster, sealing her status as an international sex symbol.

Welch in Paris in 1970 (Image: AFP via Getty Images)

"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," said her representatives, according to ABC News.

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances.

"The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.

"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

Born in Chicago on September 5, 1940, Welch came to prominence with her role in the sci-fi film Fantastic Voyage in 1966.

However, arguably her most iconic role came later that year as the laconic Loana in One Million Years B.C.

She would go on to star in hits including the comedy Bedazzled (1967), the 1968 western Bandolero! and the detective movie, Lady in Cement (1968).

Welch in Hollywood in April 2017 at the premiere of her final film, How to Be a Latin Lover (Image: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

Welch won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) for her role as Constance Bonacieux in 1973's The Three Musketeers and was nominated for her role in the 1987 miniseries, Right to Die.

She continued to appear occasionally in movies and TV roles until 2017, while she also fronted a successful beauty and fitness programme and wig collection.

Her final screen role was in the 2017 sitcom, Date My Dad, while her last movie role came earlier that year alongside Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe in How to Be a Latin Lover.

See More: Rachel Welch

Related

Sniffer dog Milo uncovers 8million cigarettes worth more than €6m at Dublin Port
News 10 hours ago

Sniffer dog Milo uncovers 8million cigarettes worth more than €6m at Dublin Port

By: Gerard Donaghy

Boy, 15, sentenced to life for murder of 'wonderful' Ian Kirwan
News 11 hours ago

Boy, 15, sentenced to life for murder of 'wonderful' Ian Kirwan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fines after teenager on work experience crushed to death by tractor
News 12 hours ago

Fines after teenager on work experience crushed to death by tractor

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

A key event in Ireland’s history
News 15 hours ago

A key event in Ireland’s history

By: Kevin Meagher

Funeral details confirmed following sudden death of Irish broadcaster Deirdre Purcell
News 1 day ago

Funeral details confirmed following sudden death of Irish broadcaster Deirdre Purcell

By: Irish Post

Open for applications - search for Ireland's Rose of Tralee 2023 begins
Entertainment 1 day ago

Open for applications - search for Ireland's Rose of Tralee 2023 begins

By: Irish Post

Dream job alert – get paid to watch and rank every episode of Derry Girls
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dream job alert – get paid to watch and rank every episode of Derry Girls

By: Fiona Audley

Gardaí warn romance scammers are on the increase after €2m stolen in 2022
News 1 day ago

Gardaí warn romance scammers are on the increase after €2m stolen in 2022

By: Fiona Audley