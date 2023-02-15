Actress Raquel Welch passes away, aged 82

HOLLYWOOD actress Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82.

According to her representatives, the star died on Wednesday after a short illness.

A famous image of Welch posing in a bikini for the 1966 film One Million Years B.C. would go on to become a bestselling poster, sealing her status as an international sex symbol.

"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," said her representatives, according to ABC News.

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances.

"The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.

"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

Born in Chicago on September 5, 1940, Welch came to prominence with her role in the sci-fi film Fantastic Voyage in 1966.

However, arguably her most iconic role came later that year as the laconic Loana in One Million Years B.C.

She would go on to star in hits including the comedy Bedazzled (1967), the 1968 western Bandolero! and the detective movie, Lady in Cement (1968).

Welch won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) for her role as Constance Bonacieux in 1973's The Three Musketeers and was nominated for her role in the 1987 miniseries, Right to Die.

She continued to appear occasionally in movies and TV roles until 2017, while she also fronted a successful beauty and fitness programme and wig collection.

Her final screen role was in the 2017 sitcom, Date My Dad, while her last movie role came earlier that year alongside Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe in How to Be a Latin Lover.