Arrest made after car rammed into bank overnight

POLICE have arrested a man after a car was rammed into a bank in Derry overnight.

PSNI officers were called after a red coloured car rammed into the Ulster Bank in Culmore Road at around 11.40pm.

Reports confirmed the building was rammed a number of times before the driver made off from the scene and later returned to the bank.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was arrested at the scene, the PSNI have confirmed.

“Police in Derry have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage and dangerous driving, after an incident in the city last night, Monday, May 20, which resulted in significant damage to a bank building,” they stated.

“The male driver was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and attempted theft,” they explained.

Following his arrest, the man became abusive to police officers, resulting in him being arrested further.

“When inside the police vehicle, the man was verbally abusive to officers, and kicked the headrests of the car,” the PSNI state.

“He was further arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage and remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.”

The PSNI’s Inspector Craig confirmed “significant damage” had been caused to the bank as a result of the incident, “which occurred just off a busy, main road”.

“As we continue with our enquiries, we're appealing to witnesses, including drivers who were in the area at around 11.40pm or shortly before it, and captured footage of what happened to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2115 of 20/05/24,” he added.