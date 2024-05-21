‘PROFOUND LOSS’: Tributes following death of former director of national arts agency
News

‘PROFOUND LOSS’: Tributes following death of former director of national arts agency

Dr Ailbhe Murphy (Pic: Create Ireland)

TRIBUTES have been paid to a former director of a national collaborative arts agency who died following a two-year battle with illness.

Dr Ailbhe Murphy, who was the director of Create Ireland from 2015 to 2022, died on May 17, at Blackrock Hospice, with her husband Ciaran and son Luke by her side.

Paying tribute, her family said she would be “lovingly remembered and cherished by her family and friends”.

“Over the course of a two-year illness Ailbhe completed her Directorship of Create Ireland, returned to her independent art practice with Vagabond Reviews and maintained her long-established practice of sea swimming,” they added.

“Since her diagnosis, she never faltered in the energy, determination and generosity of spirit with which she met life.”

Dr Ailbhe Murphy (Pic: Create Ireland)

The artist, a former nurse who lived in Bray, Co. Wicklow, but was formerly of Howth in Dublin, launched Create Ireland’s successful 2020 – 2025 strategy, Connect Create Change, during her time at the helm.

Paying tribute this week, the organisation said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of former Director Dr Ailbhe Murphy”.

“Ailbhe led the organisation from 2015 to 2022," they explained.

“She truly practiced the art of collaboration in her work and made a deep and lasting impact on those who had the privilege of working with her.”

They added: “The Create team and board send condolences and thoughts to Ailbhe’s partner Ciaran and son Luke, as well as her extended family, friends, and all those affected by this profound loss.

“As an organisation, we are committed to honouring Ailbhe’s legacy, and will offer an opportunity for colleagues across the sector who valued their relationships with Ailbhe to express their own gratitude and sadness, in due course.”

Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Sheila Murphy and brother Daragh, Dr Murphy leaves behind husband Ciaran, son Luke, sister Orlagh and brother Garech.

A celebration of her life will take place on Thursday, May 23 at 3.30pm in The Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium in Harold’s Cross, Dublin.

The family has requested no flowers and added that donations "if desired” be made to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

See More: Create Ireland, Dr Ailbhe Murphy

Related

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack
News 1 hour ago

Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack

By: Irish Post

McEntee condemns 'abhorrent' attacks on gardaí as those who died in line of duty are remembered
News 1 day ago

McEntee condemns 'abhorrent' attacks on gardaí as those who died in line of duty are remembered

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin-NYC Portal back online with new restrictions to curb inappropriate behaviour
News 1 day ago

Dublin-NYC Portal back online with new restrictions to curb inappropriate behaviour

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Arrest made after reports of man brandishing gun in West Belfast
News 2 days ago

Arrest made after reports of man brandishing gun in West Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder of Belfast woman Kathryn Parton
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder of Belfast woman Kathryn Parton

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sir Patrick Duffy’s memoirs: a story of survival and statesmanship
News 2 days ago

Sir Patrick Duffy’s memoirs: a story of survival and statesmanship

By: Irish Post

On the trail of Laurel and Hardy - the comedy duo's trip to Ireland revisited
Entertainment 2 days ago

On the trail of Laurel and Hardy - the comedy duo's trip to Ireland revisited

By: Irish Post

Woman found dead in Belfast house named as family try to 'come to terms with loss’
News 4 days ago

Woman found dead in Belfast house named as family try to 'come to terms with loss’

By: Fiona Audley