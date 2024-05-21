Europe’s longest intertwining rollercoaster opens in Ireland

A NEW ride which is the longest intertwining rollercoaster in Europe will officially open in Ireland tomorrow.

The Emerald Park theme park opens its new Tír na nÓg land to the public tomorrow morning – which features the longest intertwining family and thrill coasters to be found in Europe.

A first of its kind in Ireland, the 6.5-acre site, which took seven years to create, includes three new attractions called Na Fianna Force, The Quest and The Celtic Dreamer.

It also boasts new food outlets, retail spaces, and themed entrance at the sie in Ashborne Co. Meath.

The new land, which required a €22m investment at the theme park, was open for a sneak preview today, and welcomed 65 rollercoaster enthusiasts from around the world.

Tír Na nÓg will officially open to the Irish public tomorrow, which Charles Coyle, General Manager of Emerald Park is “thrilled” about.

"We are thrilled to unveil Tír Na nÓg after seven years of dedicated work and innovation,” he said.

“This new addition to Emerald Park is not only our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences but also a landmark in amusement park attractions with Europe's longest intertwining coasters right here in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.”

He added: “The opening is a testament to the enduring legacy of my late father and founder of Emerald Park, Raymond Coyle who I know would be so proud of our team today and would have enjoyed all the madness and fun of our opening day.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to explore and immerse themselves in the magic of our first immersive land – Tír Na nÓg."

Emerald Park, formerly named Tayto Park, first opened in 2010 on 22 hectares of farmland in Co. Meath.

It was rebranded as Emerald Park from January 1, 2023 after Tayto Snacks confirmed they would not be renewing their sponsorship agreement.

Tír na nÓg - the new rides:

Na Fianna Force

‘Na Fianna Force’, a suspended thrill coaster, reaches heights of 32 metres (just higher than the Cú Chulainn coaster) and speeds of up to 90km/h.

Deriving its name from the legendary band of Celtic warriors, ‘Na Fianna Force’, is the larger of the two rollercoasters at Tír Na nÓg, the track is positioned above your head ensuring an adrenaline rush like no other.

Rollercoaster fans can look forward to heart-pounding fun, with inversions such as a 360 zero-G roll and an upward helix, which guarantees a total of three thrilling upside down experiences on the coaster.

The Quest

Intertwined with ‘Na Fianna Force’ is ‘The Quest’, a family boomerang rollercoaster, which will have riders embark on a quest to the mystical land of Tír na nÓg.

Soar to the top of a ruined castle tower as you travel at speeds up to 60km/h and heights of 25 metres.

On this unique family coaster, prepare to travel forward and backwards, expect plenty of airtime hills, dives through trenches and turn through castles in this unique family coaster.

Celtic Dreamer

In addition to the two new thrilling rollercoasters, Tír Na nÓg will be home to a third attraction, ‘The Celtic Dreamer’.

Themed after the well-known Irish legend, Children of Lir, The Celtic Dreamer is an all-time family classic known as a Wave Swinger; this 56-seater attraction is a colourful, spinning, flying sensation where young and old can take in the unmatched sight of Tír Na nÓg as they soar to 12 metres and beyond.