Investigation underway following petrol bomb attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information following a petrol bomb attack on a car in Co. Antrim.

A car was targeted outside a house in the Wellhurst Park area just after midnight yesterday.

“Shortly before 00:05am, it was reported that a car was set alight outside a property in the area,” the PSNI’s Inspector Graham said.

“Damage was caused to the front driver’s window of the vehicle and an object was placed inside and ignited,” he added.

“Damage was reported to the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with the fire put out before spreading throughout the car.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 9 20/05/24,” they said.