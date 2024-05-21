Violent robbers who stamped on teenager’s head at bus stop jailed

TWO men have been jailed after violently attacking and robbing a teenager at a bus stop.

Casey Mossman and Connor McKenna approached the 18-year-old in George Street in Nottingham city centre at around 10.30pm on September 15, 2023.

Mossman, 20, of of Shakespeare Street, Nottingham, first approached their victim, asking what was in his bag before trying to grab it.

When the young man attempted to get away from him, McKenna, also, 20, of of Ribblesdale Court in Chilwell, punched him in the face.

The man fell to the floor where the pair continued to punch, kick him and stamp on his head.

Mossman and McKenna were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court this week.

The court heard that the pair had previously tried to rob a 24-year-old man who was waiting at a temporary bus stop on Castle Boulevard at around 9pm on August 31, 2023.

The victim, who was with a friend, was approached by the pair and Mossman told him to empty his pockets.

There was a struggle and Mossman punched the man in the face but he and his friend then managed to board a bus and get away from their attackers.

Following police inquiries, including scouring CCTV footage, Mossman and McKenna were arrested and charged in relation to both incidents.

Mossman, who pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted robbery, was jailed for three-and-a-half years.

McKenna, who pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery and a further charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, was jailed for three years.

Following their sentencing, Detective Constable Richard Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These random violent attempted robberies on members of the public were completely unprovoked as they waited at bus stops.

"I'm glad Mossman and McKenna have now been held to account for their crimes which caused considerable fear and distress to their victims.”

He added: "With the level of violence inflicted, it’s fortunate they didn’t sustain more serious injuries.

“I hope our work in these investigations sends the message out that we will not tolerate such vile and threatening behaviour in our communities, we will investigate reports, and we will do everything in our power to put violent offenders before the courts.”