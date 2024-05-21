Witness appeal after pensioner died when car entered water

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man in his 80s died when his car entered water following a collision.

The incident happened at Buncrana Pier in Donegal st around 7.30am on March 19.

Gardaí were called to reports of a vehicle in the water.

Following a search and recovery operation, the car was recovered from the water and the man was found dead inside the vehicle.

His body was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Officers in Buncrana are now appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Buncrana Pier, Swilly Road and Shore Front between 6.30am and 7.30am on Sunday morning is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they state.