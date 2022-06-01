Aer Lingus flight forced to return to Dublin over Irish Sea due to technical issue

AN AER Lingus flight from Dublin declared an emergency over the Irish Sea yesterday afternoon.

The flight, en route to Manchester, had to return to Dublin Airport shortly after take-off.

In a statement, the airline confirmed a "technical issue" on board one of its regional aircraft.

It said the plane landed safely a short time later and affected passengers were being rebooked on the next available flight yesterday evening.

The plane was a few miles from the coast of Wales when it began its return, only 20 minutes after takeoff.

The emergency experienced by passengers was reportedly a “badly shattered right-hand windscreen”.

The emergency is the second such reroute that Aer Lingus has had this year, with a flight between Birmingham and Dublin being redirected to Manchester in early January.