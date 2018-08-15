American man on honeymoon in Northern Ireland charged with attempted murder

AN AMERICAN man on honeymoon in Northern Ireland has appeared in court charged with three counts of attempted murder.

It follows an incident at 1am on Saturday outside a pub on Main Street in the village of Ballycarry in Co. Antrim, during which three men were stabbed.

BBC News NI reports that Nicholas Warner, 31, from Summerville in South Carolina appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court on crutches after allegedly sustaining a broken leg in the incident.

As well as the attempted murder charges, Mr Warner also faces one charge each of possessing a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

Mr Warner's wife accompanied him to court, where defence solicitor David Jones said his client admits possessing the knife but maintains he acted in self defence.

Mr Warner, who was due to return to America today, was released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

He will appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on September 6.