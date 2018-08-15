American man on honeymoon in Northern Ireland charged with attempted murder
News

American man on honeymoon in Northern Ireland charged with attempted murder

The incident happened outside a pub on Main Street in Ballycarry (Image: Google)

AN AMERICAN man on honeymoon in Northern Ireland has appeared in court charged with three counts of attempted murder.

It follows an incident at 1am on Saturday outside a pub on Main Street in the village of Ballycarry in Co. Antrim, during which three men were stabbed.

BBC News NI reports that Nicholas Warner, 31, from Summerville in South Carolina appeared at Limavady Magistrates’ Court on crutches after allegedly sustaining a broken leg in the incident.

As well as the attempted murder charges, Mr Warner also faces one charge each of possessing a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing affray.

Advertisement

Mr Warner's wife accompanied him to court, where defence solicitor David Jones said his client admits possessing the knife but maintains he acted in self defence.

Mr Warner, who was due to return to America today, was released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

He will appear at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on September 6.

See More: Ballycarry, Co. Antrim

Related

Viral video of man sneaking into zoo enclosure to spank hippo sparks police investigation
News 7 hours ago

Viral video of man sneaking into zoo enclosure to spank hippo sparks police investigation

By: Jack Beresford

More than 300 Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing thousands of children in one US state
News 8 hours ago

More than 300 Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing thousands of children in one US state

By: Aidan Lonergan

The 17th century monks who spent 40 days on a beer-only Lent fast approved by The Pope
News 9 hours ago

The 17th century monks who spent 40 days on a beer-only Lent fast approved by The Pope

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Community in shock following death of woman in her 80s in Co. Armagh collision
News 3 hours ago

Community in shock following death of woman in her 80s in Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish scientists make major breakthrough in breast cancer treatment
News 11 hours ago

Irish scientists make major breakthrough in breast cancer treatment

By: Ryan Price

Paedophile university lecturer, 56, who fled to Ireland from child abuse trial deported back to UK
News 11 hours ago

Paedophile university lecturer, 56, who fled to Ireland from child abuse trial deported back to UK

By: Aidan Lonergan

Deirdre Jacob: Violent criminal 'identified as chief suspect' in murder of Irish teen who vanished 20 years ago
News 14 hours ago

Deirdre Jacob: Violent criminal 'identified as chief suspect' in murder of Irish teen who vanished 20 years ago

By: Aidan Lonergan

Gavin Casey, who laughed after ‘brutal’ attack on innocent man, is sentenced to life for murder
News 1 day ago

Gavin Casey, who laughed after ‘brutal’ attack on innocent man, is sentenced to life for murder

By: Gerard Donaghy