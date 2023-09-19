Appeal for witnesses after two cyclists injured in serious collision on Irish road
News

Appeal for witnesses after two cyclists injured in serious collision on Irish road

The collision happened along Botanic Road in Glasnevin (Pics: Google Maps)

GARDAÍ have appealed for any eyewitnesses to come forward after two cyclists were injured in a serious collision in Dublin.

Police and emergency services attended the scene of incident which happened at around 10am yesterday morning (September 18) at Botanic Road in Glasnevin.

One of the cyclists, a woman, sustained serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

The other cyclist, a man, was also injured although his are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling in the area of Botanic Road or Iona Road, Glasnevin, Dublin this morning between 9am and 10:30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

