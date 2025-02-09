Arrest after three people injured in 'serious incident' in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after three people were injured in what gardaí described as a 'serious incident' in Dublin this afternoon.

An Garda Síochána said three males were assaulted during the incident at around 3pm in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7, two of whom sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The third male was also treated in hospital for less serious injuries.

"A man has been arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in the North City under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984," read a garda statement.

Responding to the incident on social media, Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan said he was receiving updates from gardaí about the situation.

"The suspect is now in custody and the victims of this awful random attack are receiving medical attention," he added.

'Terrible news'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin leader and Dublin Central TD Mary Lou McDonald said the local community was 'in a state of shock'.

"Terrible news from Stoneybatter this afternoon," she posted on Twitter/X.

"My thoughts are with those injured and their families.

"The community is in a state of shock. The gardaí and emergency services are to be commended for their response."

Her words were echoed by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, who posted: "Heartbreaking news from Stoneybatter in the last few hours.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire community affected by this.

"A sincere thank you to our emergency services and the gardaí for such a quick response this afternoon."

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who was in the Stoneybatter area between 2.30pm and 3.30pm and who may have video footage of the incident is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station on (01) 6668200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.