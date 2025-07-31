Man charged after passenger dies in Dublin collision

A MAN has been charged following a fatal collision in Dublin yesterday morning.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N2/M50 Northbound slip road at Junction 5 shortly after 1am on July 30.

One of the passengers in the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a female in her 30s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A man aged in his 20s who was arrested at the scene has since been charged in connection with the incident.

“The male arrested following a fatal road traffic collision on the N2/M50 Northbound slip road in Dublin 11 in the early hours of Wednesday, 30th July 2025 has since been charged in connection with this investigation,” Gardaí said in a stagment this morning.

The man was due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning (July 31).

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street and Phibsborough areas of Dublin 7, Finglas Road and North Road areas of Dublin 11 between 12.30am and 1.30am on Wednesday 30th July 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.