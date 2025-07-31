Man charged after passenger dies in Dublin collision
News

Man charged after passenger dies in Dublin collision

A MAN has been charged following a fatal collision in Dublin yesterday morning.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N2/M50 Northbound slip road at Junction 5 shortly after 1am on July 30.

One of the passengers in the car, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a female in her 30s, was brought to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A man aged in his 20s who was arrested at the scene has since been charged in connection with the incident.

“The male arrested following a fatal road traffic collision on the N2/M50 Northbound slip road in Dublin 11 in the early hours of Wednesday, 30th July 2025 has since been charged in connection with this investigation,” Gardaí said in a stagment this morning.

The man was due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am this morning (July 31).

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street and Phibsborough areas of Dublin 7, Finglas Road and North Road areas of Dublin 11 between 12.30am and 1.30am on Wednesday 30th July 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” the police force said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

See More: Charged, Collision, Dublin, Fatal

Related
News 1 month ago

Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Man charged in connection with collision at Liverpool FC victory parade named as Paul Doyle

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 months ago

Man charged after garda seriously injured in motorcycle incident

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 18 hours ago

Priest tells Maguiresbridge service that murders are 'more than any heart should bear'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Elon Musk's X loses high court challenge over online safety rules

By: Mark Murphy

Business 19 hours ago

'Perfect fit': Irish firm Fexco acquires Sainsbury's Travel Money business

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Criticism over spread of misinformation following stabbing of garda in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

Ireland’s tourism industry urged to expand beyond US amid sharp drop in visitors

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Kinahan gang boss ordered to pay back 1.1m after NCA investigation

By: Mark Murphy