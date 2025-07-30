Arrest after man dies and woman injured in single-vehicle collision in Dublin
News

Arrest after man dies and woman injured in single-vehicle collision in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested after one person died and another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Dublin.

The incident occurred on the N2/M50 Northbound slip road at Junction 5 in Dublin 11 shortly after 1am today.

A man in his 20s, who was an occupant in the car, was fatally injured while a female passenger in her 30s was taken to the Mater Hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

"A male aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene under the Road Traffic Act and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region," read a statement from gardaí.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 12.30am and 1.30am today are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

