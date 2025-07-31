Francis Bacon’s studio to be ‘fully protected’ while Hugh Lane Gallery closes

THE Hugh Lane Gallery in Dublin is set to close for up to three years while it undergoes an extensive refurbishment.

An installation within it, which features the entire relocated London studio of the artist Francis Bacon, will remain on site throughout the works, it has been confirmed.

“Francis Bacon’s Studio will be fully protected throughout the temporary closure period and will remain on site,” Dublin City Council said in a statement this week.

Born Dublin in 1909, Bacon moved to London at the age of 16. In 1961 he moved to 7 Reece Mews, where he lived and worked until his death in 1992.

Following his death Hugh Lane Gallery director Barbara Dawson secured the donation of studio at the property from the artist’s heir John Edwards and the executor of Bacon’s estate, Brian Clarke.

She then assembled a team to relocate the studio in its entirety – including the architectural features and even the dust – to the Hugh Lane Gallery.

It was meticulously recreated at the Dublin site, and has been open to the public there since 2001.

From September 28 the gallery in Parnell Square will be closed to the public to allow for its original 1930s wing to be upgraded.

This work will take place alongside the construction of a new city library for Dublin.

While Bacon’s studio will remain on site, the rest of the gallery’s art collection will be removed and put into storage for the duration of the works.

“The refurbishment is part of a major investment in Parnell Square North which will reshape the square into a significant cultural quarter and enrich the experience of Dublin's citizens and visitors to the city,” a Dublin City Council spokesperson said.

“The refurbishment will upgrade the original 1930s wing to 21st century museum standards of security and environmental controls,” they add.

“It will ensure the preservation of the collection for future generations and will enhance our ability to secure significant international loans for major temporary exhibitions.

“The refurbishment will also include a direct link between the gallery and the new Dublin City library, creating a unique cultural experience across art and literature,” they explained.

The gallery’s conservation team is now “working hard to safely pack and transport the gallery’s renowned collection to museum standard storage facilities”, Dublin City Council confirmed this week.

“This ensures the public’s collection is being cared for to the highest standards and will be ready for display when the gallery reopens,” they add.