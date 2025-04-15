Arrest made after man dies following Cork attack

A MAN has died from injuries sustained in an attack in Co. Cork last night.

Gardaí were called to reports of an assault outside a pub in North Main Street, Youghal at around 9.50pm last night.

The found a man, aged in his 30s, who was seriously injured.

He has taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 20s has since been arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Cork.

“A number of scenes are being preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau,” the police force said in a statement.

“The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course,” they added.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, while an incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí have appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they said.

Investigations are ongoing.